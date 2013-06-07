Joe Pug On Mountain Stage

Joe Pug makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Pug first made a name for himself when he left the University of North Carolina (where he was studying to be a playwright) for Chicago to pursue songwriting full-time. As so many musicians have had to do, Pug took an innovative approach to getting his music to his fans: He mailed out free copies to anyone who asked. More than 15,000 did.

Pug's first full-length album, Messenger, earned him spots on the road with Todd Snider, Steve Earle and Susan Tedeschi. In 2011, he relocated to Austin, where he worked on his latest record, The Great Despiser.

Here, he plays acoustic guitar and harmonica, and is backed by electric guitarist Greg Tuohey and Matt Schuessler on upright bass.

Set List

"How Good You Are"

"Deep Dark Wells"

"Hymn 76"

"The Great Despiser"

