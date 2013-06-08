Aoife O'Donovan: The Voice Of Crooked Still Breaks Loose

First things first: Aoife O'Donovan's first name is pronounced EE-fuh. It's worth knowing how to speak it out loud, because a lot of people are going to talk about O'Donovan's first solo album, Fossils, which comes out Tuesday.

The lead singer of the folk-country band Crooked Still recently performed a special set for NPR affiliate FolkAlley.com, which included the catchiest song on Fossils, "Red & White & Blue & Gold."

Credits

Producers: Linda Fahey & Beehive Productions

Audio: Jeff Oehler

Video: Susan Bibeau

Cameras: Susan Bibeau, Jon Nungesser, Linda Fahey

Copyright 2021 Folk Alley. To see more, visit .