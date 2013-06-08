© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Aoife O'Donovan: The Voice Of Crooked Still Breaks Loose

Folk Alley | By Linda Fahey
Published June 8, 2013 at 6:48 AM CDT

First things first: Aoife O'Donovan's first name is pronounced EE-fuh. It's worth knowing how to speak it out loud, because a lot of people are going to talk about O'Donovan's first solo album, Fossils, which comes out Tuesday.

The lead singer of the folk-country band Crooked Still recently performed a special set for NPR affiliate FolkAlley.com, which included the catchiest song on Fossils, "Red & White & Blue & Gold."

Credits

  • Producers: Linda Fahey & Beehive Productions

  • Audio: Jeff Oehler

  • Video: Susan Bibeau

  • Cameras: Susan Bibeau, Jon Nungesser, Linda Fahey

    • Copyright 2021 Folk Alley. To see more, visit .

    Linda Fahey
