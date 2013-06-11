Horse Feathers On Mountain Stage

The string-laden indie-folk band Horse Feathers makes its second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Centering on the soft vocals and guitar of Justin Ringle, Horse Feathers' "chamber folk" sound is crafted with the assistance of cellist Lauren Vidal, violinist Angie Kuzma, Dustin Dybvig on drums and piano, and Nathan Crockett on violin, mandolin and the musical saw.

This was Horse Feathers' first trip to Alaska; the band played Anchorage the night before and woke up at 5 a.m. to make the trip to Fairbanks. "If you're familiar with musician time," Justin Ringle told the audience, "This isn't an hour we normally see." The band's fourth and latest album is titled Cynic's New Year.

Set List

"Last Waltz"

"Better Company"

"Where I'll Be"

"Cascades"

"Fit Against The Country"

This episode of Mountain Stage was first published on Oct. 2, 2012.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.