KCRW Presents: The Olms

Pete Yorn has been collaborating quietly with fellow Los Angeles musician J.D. King on a new project called The Olms. The band was born in a studio, but has recently taken to the stage to perform live, including its L.A. debut for friends, family and fans at KCRW. Referencing jangly folk and '60s-era Britpop, King and Yorn dive headfirst into a charmingly retro sound with this performance of "Wanna Feel It" at Apogee Studios.

Watch the entire session by The Olms at KCRW.com.

