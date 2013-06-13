Melissa Mitchell On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Melissa Mitchell makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. A native of Kasilof, Alaska, Mitchell has performed alongside Jewel, Mason Jennings, Indigo Girls and Greg Brown. She's been singing and writing since she was in the third grade, and has said that music was a way for her to escape a tumultuous childhood.

In 2005, Mitchell volunteered at the Arts in Corrections Program at Folsom Prison, and participated in its first national broadcast since the 1968 performance by Johnny Cash. Just days after this performance was recorded, Mitchell learned that she was a regional finalist for the 2012 Mountain Stage NewSong Contest. She's backed by the Mountain Stage band, featuring Ron Sowell on harmonica, as well as her friends Kliff Hopson on percussion and Spiff on acoustic guitar.

Mitchell is followed by Julie Adams, with her take on the George Gershwin standard "They All Laughed At You."

Set List

"Rooting Down"

"Change"

"End Of The Line"

"Thank You"

"They All Laughed At You" (Julie Adams)

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 4, 2012.

