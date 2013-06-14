The Whipsaws On Mountain Stage

The Whipsaws, a band from Anchorage, Alaska, makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. The group formed in the mid-2000s and soon began drawing from rock, country and the driving guitar sounds of Being There-era Wilco.

The band's fan base has expanded southward ever since, thanks to three tours of the Lower 48, a 2008 appearance at SXSW and shows backing Tim Easton and Lucinda Williams. Easton told host Larry Groce before the show that Whipsaws frontman Evan Phillips has climbed to the summit of Mount McKinley three times, "but would probably never tell you that because, like most Alaskans, he's so unassuming." Phillips is joined by Aaron Benolkin on lead guitar, Ivan Molesky on bass and James Dommek Jr. on drums.

Set List

"Tried Not True"

"Wait It Out"

"What Are The Chances"

"Daylight"

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 5, 2012.

