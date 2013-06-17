David Lindley On Mountain Stage

Multi-instrumentalist David Lindley makes his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Lindley was first heard by a wide audience while he worked as an accompanist for Jackson Browne, playing lap steel in the classic "Running on Empty."

With a repertoire that mixes and matches varied instruments and influences, Lindley combines American folk, blues and bluegrass with African, Arabic, Asian, Celtic and Turkish musical traditions. While it's clear that he possesses remarkable musical gifts, Lindley works hard to refine his abilities, telling host Larry Groce that "practice doesn't make perfect — it makes permanent."

Switching back and forth between Weissenborn and bouzouki guitars, his set here includes a cover of Warren Zevon's "Beneath the Vast Indifference of Heaven," as well as his own ode to a trusted headache remedy, "Little Green Bottle."

Set List

"Ain't No Way"

"Beneath The Vast Indifference Of Heaven"

"State Of Arkansas"

"Little Green Bottle"

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 9, 2012.

