Jennifer Lee, also known as TOKiMONSTA, has discovered her own sound within a niche genre: Her beat-making ability and spaced-out, experimental form of dance music has won her favor with L.A. production royalty Flying Lotus and the Brainfeeder camp. Recently, she and labelmate MNDR visited Morning Becomes Eclectic and played "Go With It" from her new album, Half Shadows.

Watch the entire session by TOKiMONSTA at KCRW.com.

