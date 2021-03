Award-winning vocalist Karen Oberlin is one of the premier interpreters of the Great American Songbook. She's also a theater veteran whose credits include the first stage production of Rent, as well as more than 100 Off Broadway performances of the hit show Our Sinatra. On this episode of Piano Jazz, Oberlin presents an intimate set of timeless music with host Jon Weber.

Originally recorded on March 5, 2013.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.