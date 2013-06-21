Pat Fitzgerald & Robin Dale Ford On Mountain Stage

Pat Fitzgerald and Robin Dale Ford make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. The two have worked together and separately for more than 20 years, in the process becoming an integral part of Alaska's unique musical landscape, where rock and acoustic music often find common ground.

Fitzgerald was a drummer for Alaskan rock band The Glass Bead Game while Ford, playing banjo, was part of the old-time and bluegrass revival. After Ford picked up the electric bass, the two collaborated in a number of bands while maintaining solo careers. They've toured Canada and the Lower 48 together, and Fitzgerald, who was born in Fairbanks, has worked extensively with other musicians as a producer and recording engineer in his Alaskan studio.

This session also features an appearance by Susan Grace, who's been called "the Joan Baez of Alaska." Grace plays two songs, including "Sweet Alaska," the 49th state's unofficial anthem.

Set List

"Kindness of Strangers"

"Hey Willie"

"Hard To Get Away"

"Sweet Alaska" (Susan Grace)

"Forever Wild" (Susan Grace)

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 12, 2012.

