Minnesota With Peter Himmelman On Mountain Stage

Minnesota, a band featuring singer-songwriter Peter Himmelman, makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Grand Marais, Minn., in partnership with the North House Folk School. Himmelman appeared on Mountain Stage many years ago — way back in 1992 and '93 — but this is his first outing with Minnesota.

Conceived as a collaboration between Himmelman and filmmaker David Hollander, Minnesota departs from Himmelman's usual sound. The band's debut album, produced by Hollander, is a theatrical experience as much as a musical one. Hollander joins Himmelman on piano here, along with Kristin Mooney and Claire Holley on backing vocals and guitar.

Minnesota is followed by Mountain Stage band pianist Bob Thompson, with his instrumental take on the Bob Dylan classic "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright."

Set List

"Deep Freeze"

"Arabesque"

"Midnight In The Morning"

"Call From The Road"

"Hitchhiker"

"Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" (Bob Thompson)

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Oct. 23, 2012.

