Arts & Culture

Low On Mountain Stage

Published June 26, 2013 at 9:15 AM CDT
Low.

Low makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Grand Marais, Minn., in partnership with the North House Folk School. Led by the husband-and-wife team of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, Low's ethereal, understated rock sound grew out of a reaction to the grunge music that was in vogue when the band formed; in the early days, Low would turn its amplifiers down to goad audiences into listening.

Together now for nearly 20 years, the Minnesota band recently found a broader audience when Robert Plant recorded two of its songs on his Band of Joy album, earning the band's "Silver Rider" a Grammy nomination. Backed by Steve Garrington on piano and bass, Parker and Sparhawk's set here includes "Silver Rider," along with six more tunes drawn mostly from 2011's C'mon.

Set List

  • "Piss Cup"

  • "Waiting"

  • "Witches"

  • "Holy Ghost"

  • "Try To Sleep"

  • "Silver Rider"

  • "Murderer"

    • This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Oct. 24, 2012.

