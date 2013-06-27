KCRW Presents: Quadron

Quadron combines the efforts of singer Coco O and super-producer Robin Hannibal (also of Rhye), who together craft a beautiful, soulful sound. With a modern take on soul and R&B and a mutual love of Michael Jackson, they've created one of the year's best albums in Avalanche. Coco O recently led a talented band of Los Angeles musicians through songs from the albumin a recent show for a small audience, including the KCRW favorite "Hey Love."

Watch the entire session by Quadron at KCRW.com.

