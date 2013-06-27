© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Quadron

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published June 27, 2013 at 6:00 AM CDT

Quadron combines the efforts of singer Coco O and super-producer Robin Hannibal (also of Rhye), who together craft a beautiful, soulful sound. With a modern take on soul and R&B and a mutual love of Michael Jackson, they've created one of the year's best albums in Avalanche. Coco O recently led a talented band of Los Angeles musicians through songs from the albumin a recent show for a small audience, including the KCRW favorite "Hey Love."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director