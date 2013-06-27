Latin Roots: The Evolution Of Flamenco

Judy Cantor-Navas, managing editor of Billboard EnEspañol, joins Latin Roots to discuss the mysterious world of flamenco music. It's hard to pinpoint exactly where the style originated; though known for its close ties to Spain, it's suggested that the roots of flamenco actually begin in India. Whatever its origins may be, however, it's a style dominated by strong performers.

Singer Cameron de la Isla revitalized the genre 20 years ago; Cantor-Navas even describes him as flamenco's Bob Marley. With accompaniment by guitarist Paco de Lucia, his song "Como El Agua" is a perfect example of the classic Spanish sound. Though flamenco has evolved since, it continues to flourish in new forms. Spanish singer Estrella Morente brings a rock element to the genre in her song "Como La Corriente."

Cantor-Navas suggests listeners take a deeper dive into flamenco, and recommends taking the time to listen to older and newer forms alike.

Listen to Judy Cantor-Navas' flamenco playlist on Rdio.

