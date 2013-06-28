Tony DeSare On Piano Jazz

Vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare discovered music at a young age and began performing as a teenager. He broke out on the New York music scene in the early 2000s with a role in the off-Broadway review Our Sinatra and a lauded club debut at the Café Carlyle.

On this 2008 episode of Piano Jazz, host Marian McPartland accompanies him on "Memories of You" and "Do Nothing 'till You Hear from Me." DeSare recalls Frank Sinatra with "Fly Me to the Moon" and performs an original, "How Will I Say I Love You."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 2008.

SET LIST

"Oh! Look at Me Now" (Bushkin, DeVries)

"How Will I Say I Love You" (DeSare, Lee)

"Memories of You" (Blake, Razaf)

"Baby, Dream Your Dream" (Coleman, Fields)

"Fly Me to the Moon" (Bart)

"If I Had You" (Campbell, Connelly, Shapiro)

"They Can't Take that Away from Me" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

"Do Nothing 'till You Hear From Me" (Ellington, Russell)

