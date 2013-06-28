© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Watch The David Lynch-Directed Nine Inch Nails Video

By Bob Boilen
Published June 28, 2013 at 8:00 AM CDT

Sixteen years after collaborating on the Lost Highway soundtrack, David Lynch and Trent Reznor are back together. The always eerie Lynch oversaw the video for Nine Inch Nails' first single in five years, "Came Back Haunted," which was posted early Friday morning.

The new Nine Inch Nails album, Hesitation Marks,will be released September 3, but "Came Back Haunted" is available now as an instant download for those who pre-order the album. For more information, visit .

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
