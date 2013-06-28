Watch The David Lynch-Directed Nine Inch Nails Video

Sixteen years after collaborating on the Lost Highway soundtrack, David Lynch and Trent Reznor are back together. The always eerie Lynch oversaw the video for Nine Inch Nails' first single in five years, "Came Back Haunted," which was posted early Friday morning.

The new Nine Inch Nails album, Hesitation Marks,will be released September 3, but "Came Back Haunted" is available now as an instant download for those who pre-order the album. For more information, visit .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.