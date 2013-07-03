Bobby McFerrin On World Cafe

Bobby McFerrin has a wide range of musical abilities, from singing multi-octaves to serving as a classical conductor, but he didn't arrive there on his own. Inspired by his father's album Deep River, McFerrin pays tribute to music of the past on his new album, spirityouall.

His father, Robert McFerrin, was an operatic classical singer and the first African-American to sing with the Metropolitan Opera. Released in 1958, Deep River is firmly rooted in recordings of African spiritual songs.

In this installment of World Cafe, Bobby McFerrin adds another generation to the mix, as he performs alongside his daughter Madison on stage. Hear him experiment with the energetic and often percussive range of his voice in a few songs from spirityouall.

