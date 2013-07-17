Jucifer: NPR Front Row

Jucifer is an odd bird among the droning doom crowd: It's likely to splinter speakers one minute, yet lull you into a false sense of security with a folksy pop song the next. But live, Jucifer is a total body experience — a non-stop, 45-minute HULK OUT of down-tuned distortion deeper than the Mariana Trench.

In a show filmed on Jan. 8, 2013, at Washington, D.C.'s Black Cat, a headbanging horde got an early preview of Jucifer's new concept album, за волгой для нас земли нет (roughly, "There is no land beyond the Volga" in Russian), which is out now. It is, by far, the duo's most relentlessly heavy record and most in line with the metallic ecstasy of Jucifer's live shows. In a landscape of over-produced sludge overload, it's also proof that these road warriors will never turn down.

Set List

"Pavlov's House"

"Throned In Blood"

"Shame"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Lars Gotrich; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Mito Habe-Evans; Editor: Parker Miles Blohm; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait;Special Thanks: Black Cat; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins



