Don Dixon And Marti Jones On Mountain Stage

Don Dixon and Marti Jones make their 10th appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Jones began her career in music with the Ohio band Color Me Gone, toured with singer Amy Rigby as The Cynical Girls, and has released multiple solo albums produced by her husband, Don Dixon.

In addition to his own projects, Dixon produced the landmark R.E.M. album Murmur, along with records by James McMurtry, The Smithereens and many others. (Dixon also moonlights as the bassist for Mary Chapin Carpenter.) The pair's most recent projects include Dixon's trombone-heavy Soul Butter & Hogwash and Jones' You're Not the Bossa Me, which includes several bossa nova numbers.

For their Mountain Stage set, the two dip into classic American R&B with their original "The Night That Otis Died," followed by Marti Jones' heartfelt cover of Otis Redding's "These Arms of Mine."

Set List

"My Felon Girlfriend"

"Always"

"The Night That Otis Died"

"These Arms Of Mine"

