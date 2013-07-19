Valerie Simpson On 'Song Travels'

Singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson and her late husband Nick Ashford formed one of the most powerful musical duos of the modern era. From the Motown staple "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" to Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," along with their own smash "Solid," Ashford & Simpson are some of the master architects of soul and R&B. Forty years on, Valerie Simpson carries their songwriting legacy into the present day.

Simpson joins host Michael Feinstein on this episode of Song Travels to share how she and Ashford met and how their career and relationship took shape. Simpson performs some of her favorite original songs and joins Feinstein for a duet of the standard "When I Fall in Love."

