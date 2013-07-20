Cheyenne Mize: Tiny Desk Concert

In the years since she first surfaced as a suitably rustic duet partner for Will Oldham — the two Kentuckians released an EP together back in 2010 — Cheyenne Mize has broadened and deepened her sound, injecting it with slinkiness and sparkle. Her new album Among the Grey continues that evolution, bringing out the lushness in songs that can shimmer prettily or punch with the force of a PJ Harvey.

Behind Bob Boilen's desk at the NPR Music offices, Mize — a multi-talented singer, instrumentalist and music therapist — reduces her band to a duo for three songs from Among the Grey. Naturally, this entailed showcasing some of the album's the quieter, moodier moments (the slinky "Raymaker," the dreamy "Whole Heart") before closing with the more forceful "Wait for It." But along the way, Mize's voice rings out assertively in every style and setting.



Set List

"Raymaker"

"Whole Heart"

"Wait For It"

Credits

Producers: Denise DeBelius, Stephen Thompson; Editor: Parker Miles Blohm; Audio Engineer: Suraya Mohamed; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; photo by Marie McGrory/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.