Junip relishes distortion, but with with tender melodies and soft tones set atop a bed of electronic production that teeters on chaotic. In songs like "Your Life, Your Call," you can sense the urgency in every note, even as singer José González keeps his delivery sounding hushed and sweet.

Watch Junip's entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

