Chris Young On 'Song Travels'

Chris Young was the 2006 winner of the TV series Nashville Star. His first three albums have produced five No. 1 hits, and he was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for his single "Gettin' You Home."

On this episode of Song Travels, host Michael Feinstein talks with Young about the array of musical influences that led to his career as a singer and songwriter. With guitarist Kevin Collier, Young brings his rich voice to a set of original songs and old favorites, including his rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered."

