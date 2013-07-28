Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent have spent the last decade or so singing sweetly, rowdily anthemic folk-country music together, most recently under the name Shovels & Rope. But the South Carolina husband-and-wife duo has only recently begun to take off on a national scale, thanks to a string of fantastically stirring live performances and a fine 2012 album called O' Be Joyful.

Seeing Hearst and Trent perform live together — as they conjure images of country-singing couples like Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash — renders them almost impossible to resist. Hear Shovels & Rope perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Keeper"

"Cavalier"

"Shank Hill Street"

"When I"

"O' Be Joyful"

"Kemba's Got The Cabbage Moth Blues"

"Forsaken Blues"

"Gasoline"

"Tell The Truth"

"Little Black Star" (Hurray For The Riff Raff cover)

"(I'd Go The) Whole Wide World" (The Monkees cover)

"All Those Words" (Michael Trent cover)

"Hail Hail"

"Birmingham"

