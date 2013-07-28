© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2013 at 10:45 AM CDT
Shovels & Rope perform at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent have spent the last decade or so singing sweetly, rowdily anthemic folk-country music together, most recently under the name Shovels & Rope. But the South Carolina husband-and-wife duo has only recently begun to take off on a national scale, thanks to a string of fantastically stirring live performances and a fine 2012 album called O' Be Joyful.

Seeing Hearst and Trent perform live together — as they conjure images of country-singing couples like Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash — renders them almost impossible to resist. Hear Shovels & Rope perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Keeper"

  • "Cavalier"

  • "Shank Hill Street"

  • "When I"

  • "O' Be Joyful"

  • "Kemba's Got The Cabbage Moth Blues"

  • "Forsaken Blues"

  • "Gasoline"

  • "Tell The Truth"

  • "Little Black Star" (Hurray For The Riff Raff cover)

  • "(I'd Go The) Whole Wide World" (The Monkees cover)

  • "All Those Words" (Michael Trent cover)

  • "Hail Hail"

  • "Birmingham"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson