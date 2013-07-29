© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Lord Huron, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2013 at 1:30 PM CDT
Lord Huron performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

The L.A. band Lord Huron has figured out a way to blend the choirboy folk of a Fleet Foxes with the more roiling, polyrhythmic pursuits of a Vampire Weekend. There's fluidity and playfulness to Lord Huron's music, even as singer Ben Schneider lets his voice shimmer prettily in hooky songs like "Time to Run." As heard on the group's full-length debut, 2012's Lonesome Dreams, it's an appealing mix of surprisingly complementary sensibilities.

Hear Lord Huron perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Ends Of The Earth"

  • "The Man Who Lives Forever"

  • "I Will Be Back One Day"

  • "Lonesome Dreams"

  • "We Went Wild"

  • "The Ghost On The Shore"

  • "She Lit A Fire"

  • "Time To Run"

  • "Brother"

  • "The Stranger"

  • "Mighty"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson