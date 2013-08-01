Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

The Newport Folk Festival understands the value of a good palate-cleanser — not to mention the way folk and gospel's roots intertwine — so this year's lineup taps the rich vein of talent at Boston's Berklee College of Music to bring fans the Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir.

Hear the group perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Strange Fruit"

"Work Song / It Is Well With My Soul"

"I'll Never Turn Back To More"

"God Is Great"

"My Soul Says Yes"

"Manifest"

"Jesus' Children"

"Thank You Lord"

