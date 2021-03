What's your favorite franchise of Bravo's Real Housewives, Atlanta or New Jersey? How about The Acropolis? In this game, host Ophira Eisenberg stirs up the celestial domestic drama by performing imagined on-camera quotes from female Greek mythological figures. Can you guess the goddess?

Plus, Jonathan Coulton pays homage to another powerful lady with a cover of Bananarama's "Venus."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.