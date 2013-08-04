© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wayne Shorter Quartet With Herbie Hancock, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 5:50 PM CDT
Wayne Shorter performs with Herbie Hancock at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
Wayne Shorter is among the most influential jazz composers of all time. His performances are relatively scarce, but he's turning 80 this year and he's returned to Newport to celebrate. His quartet of more than a dozen years tears apart and reconstructs his tunes — and some other pieces — in a Mr. Potato Head style. It's thrilling and a little mystifying alike. And his old friend Herbie Hancock also swung through Rhode Island to mark the occasion.

Personnel

  • Wayne Shorter, saxophones

  • Danilo Pérez, piano

  • John Patitucci, bass

  • Brian Blade, drums

  • Herbie Hancock, piano

