Wayne Shorter Quartet With Herbie Hancock, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Wayne Shorter is among the most influential jazz composers of all time. His performances are relatively scarce, but he's turning 80 this year and he's returned to Newport to celebrate. His quartet of more than a dozen years tears apart and reconstructs his tunes — and some other pieces — in a Mr. Potato Head style. It's thrilling and a little mystifying alike. And his old friend Herbie Hancock also swung through Rhode Island to mark the occasion.

Personnel

Wayne Shorter, saxophones

Danilo Pérez, piano

John Patitucci, bass

Brian Blade, drums

Herbie Hancock, piano

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.