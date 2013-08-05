Jon Batiste And Stay Human, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

A 20-something singing pianist of the New Orleans virtuoso tradition, Jonathan Batiste has a natural entertainer's charisma and chops to match. He now lives in New York — he met his band in school at Juilliard — and can do "modern jazz" with a metropolitan attitude. But Stay Human is named for its dedication to live music magic, which results in second-line-style parades in the subways and through the Lower East Side. It's perfect for Newport's festive setting — and yes, there's a tuba.

Personnel

Jonathan Batiste, piano/melodica/voice

Eddie Barbash, alto sax

Ibanda Ruhumbika, tuba

Philip Kuehn, bass

Joe Saylor, drums

Set List

"Star-Spangled Banner"

"Red Beans" (Batiste)

"Killing Me Softly with His Song" (Fox, Gimbel)

"On the Sunny Side of the Street" (McHugh, Fields)

"St. James Infirmary Blues" (Trad.)

"The Entertainer" (Joplin)

"Floor Tom"

"Why You Gotta"

"Amazing Grace" (Trad.)

