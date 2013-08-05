Jon Batiste And Stay Human, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013
A 20-something singing pianist of the New Orleans virtuoso tradition, Jonathan Batiste has a natural entertainer's charisma and chops to match. He now lives in New York — he met his band in school at Juilliard — and can do "modern jazz" with a metropolitan attitude. But Stay Human is named for its dedication to live music magic, which results in second-line-style parades in the subways and through the Lower East Side. It's perfect for Newport's festive setting — and yes, there's a tuba.
