© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jon Batiste And Stay Human, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WGBH Radio | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 5, 2013 at 4:00 PM CDT
Jon Batiste and Stay Human perform at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.

A 20-something singing pianist of the New Orleans virtuoso tradition, Jonathan Batiste has a natural entertainer's charisma and chops to match. He now lives in New York — he met his band in school at Juilliard — and can do "modern jazz" with a metropolitan attitude. But Stay Human is named for its dedication to live music magic, which results in second-line-style parades in the subways and through the Lower East Side. It's perfect for Newport's festive setting — and yes, there's a tuba.

Personnel

  • Jonathan Batiste, piano/melodica/voice

  • Eddie Barbash, alto sax

  • Ibanda Ruhumbika, tuba

  • Philip Kuehn, bass

  • Joe Saylor, drums

    • Set List

  • "Star-Spangled Banner"

  • "Red Beans" (Batiste)

  • "Killing Me Softly with His Song" (Fox, Gimbel)

  • "On the Sunny Side of the Street" (McHugh, Fields)

  • "St. James Infirmary Blues" (Trad.)

  • "The Entertainer" (Joplin)

  • "Floor Tom"

  • "Why You Gotta"

  • "Amazing Grace" (Trad.)

    • Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit GBH.

    Arts & Culture
    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon