A Veteran Rock Photographer Takes A Turn At The Mic

By NPR Staff
Published August 11, 2013 at 4:19 AM CDT
Mark Seliger (third from left), former chief photographer for <em>Rolling Stone</em>, also leads the country-rock ensemble Rusty Truck.
As the former chief photographer for Rolling Stone magazine, Mark Seliger was used to being up close to musical stardom, shooting everyone from Kurt Cobain and Bob Dylan to The Rolling Stones and Katy Perry. But these days Seliger may need to get used to seeing his own face in magazines: His band Rusty Truck has just come out with its second album, Kicker Town. Seliger spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin about growing up in Texas and "trying to put the Western back in country"; click the audio link to hear their conversation.

