KCRW Presents: Lorde

When New Zealand-based pop sensation Lorde made her Morning Becomes Eclectic debut, she told our audience that she feels like a normal teenager — except that she rides on planes to go to work instead of the bus. Definition of normalcy aside, it's clear the chart-topping singer will have to get used to world travel and sold-out shows, as the buzz behind her hit "Royals" continues to grow. Here, she performs the song live in the KCRW studios.

