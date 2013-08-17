Irene Diaz: Crafting Songs In Dreamy Black And White

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you might not have heard of singer Irene Diaz. The 26-year-old L.A. native stunned concertgoers at the Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York City last month with her powerful, silky voice and heartfelt lyrics. She's just released her first EP, I Love You Madly, a noirish set of songs that begins with the whir of a film projector starting up. She spoke about it with NPR's Don Gonyea; click the audio link to hear their conversation.

