Arts & Culture

Irene Diaz: Crafting Songs In Dreamy Black And White

By NPR Staff
Published August 17, 2013 at 4:13 PM CDT
Irene Diaz's debut EP is titled <em>I Love You Madly</em>.
If you live outside of Los Angeles, you might not have heard of singer Irene Diaz. The 26-year-old L.A. native stunned concertgoers at the Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York City last month with her powerful, silky voice and heartfelt lyrics. She's just released her first EP, I Love You Madly, a noirish set of songs that begins with the whir of a film projector starting up. She spoke about it with NPR's Don Gonyea; click the audio link to hear their conversation.

NPR Staff
