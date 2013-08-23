Rob Schwimmer On 'Song Travels'

Composer and pianist Rob Schwimmer has worked with the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Stevie Wonder and Bette Milder. He's also written scores for Oscar-winning short films and is a master of the theremin.

On this edition of Song Travels, Schwimmer joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss the endurance of standards and perform a few of his favorites, including "My Funny Valentine." He also honors the legacy of theremin virtuoso Clara Rockmore with his composition for the instrument, "Waltz for Clara."

