KEXP Presents: Sebadoh

The greatest benefit to the current flood of anniversary tours and album reissues might not be the chance for fans to experience or relive shows of the past, or even the bands' second chances at recouping earnings beyond what they'd experienced before. Maybe more important is the chance for the artists in question to rekindle the spark of creativity and give it another go.

Though it's been 14 years since their last album together, Lou Barlow and Jason Loewenstein of the indie-pop band Sebadoh have gotten together for reunion tours and album reissues off and on for the past several years. Given the time they've spent together since, it seems natural that they'd want to step back into the studio.

The SecretEP, released last month with drummer Bob D'Amico in tow, reveals a slightly more polished but still fiercely independent Sebadoh; it's completely in-step with the group's collective mentality 20 years ago. But some things do change, and Barlow's songs — like the EP's opening track "Keep the Boy Alive" — often reflect transitioning relationships in the wake of a divorce from his wife of 25 years.

Sebadoh's new full-length album, Defend Yourself, is set for release on Sept. 16.

