Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: Ty Segall

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published September 2, 2013 at 7:00 AM CDT

The Portland-area Pickathon festival is most commonly associated with roots music, but in recent years has stretched out to include performers in other genres, including garage rocker Ty Segall. On his new album Sleeper, the prolific young Bay Area musician set aside the metal riffs and psychedelic freakouts of his previous recordings for a more acoustic translation of his glam-rock, space-rock and prog-rock influences.

Sleeper might as well have been recorded in the wooded clearing of Pickathon's "Bunny Glade," as the hay-bale benches, forest backdrop and faux-stained-glass window sculptures fit its rustic/medieval tendencies perfectly. Fortunately for us, Segall and the Sleeper Band played a remarkable set for KEXP — including the title track from his new album — in that magical setting.

Watch Ty Segall's entire KEXP session at the Pickathon on KEXP's YouTube channel.

