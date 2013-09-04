Natalia Clavier On World Cafe

There was never any doubt that Argentine vocalist Natalia Clavier could sing. She's been proving that for years, performing jazz and serving as the anonymous voice on hundreds of techno and dance songs, most recorded when she lived in Barcelona after moving there from Buenos Aires. For years, she's also been the go-to live voice for Thievery Corporation, and she remains part of its live act.

Clavier now lives in Brooklyn with her husband, fellow Argentine performer Federico Aubele, with whom she worked on her 2008 debut. Here, she and Aubele perform songs from Lumen for World Cafe.

