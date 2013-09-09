© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

A Toronto Film Chat, From Two Jake Gyllenhaals To Three Daniel Radcliffes

By Linda Holmes
Published September 9, 2013 at 3:31 PM CDT
Jesse Eisenberg stars in <em>The Double</em>, which is screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Bob Mondello and I took a break from our time at the Toronto International Film Festival today for a chat withAll Things Consideredand host Audie Cornish. We filled her in on just how many movies we've both seen, the surplus of stories about doppelgangers, the adventures of Daniel Radcliffe, and what we think are the early awards contenders.

You can catch up with my previous Toronto updates here and here, and I'm sure Bob and I will both have lots more to say upon our return. But if you want to hear just how gorgeous, flawed, and fascinating some of these films are, this is the conversation to check out.

Linda Holmes
