Chilean Rebels, Costa Rican Romance And Young Grasshoppers

On this week's show, we are really nerding out. We are going in deep. We are leaving no stone unturned. In addition to listening to great music from across the Spanish-speaking world, we discuss the following: the 40th anniversary of the Chilean coup; the legend of the passiflora flower and its particular difficulties in being pollinated; the unique percussive elements in Son Jarocho, the music of Veracruz, Mexico; and other musical styles in which the dancer is a musical instrument.

We also touch upon other important topics such as the pros and cons of kung fu, Jasmine's terrifying dance skills and how to survive the bubonic plague.

Join in on the conversation — what music have you been listening to lately, and how do you feel about kung fu?

