She & Him On World Cafe

When actress Zooey Deschanel started recording with producer M. Ward as She & Him in 2006, it was easy to see it as a passing thing. With the duo releasing the third album-length installment of its ongoing collaboration this year — in addition to a holiday record titled A Very She & Him Christmas — it's now pretty clearly a long-haul project.

To coincide with Tuesday's third-season premiere of Deschanel's TV show The New Girl, here's She & Him live on World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.