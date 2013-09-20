Patti Austin On 'Song Travels'

Vocalist Patti Austin made her debut at age four at the Apollo Theater. In her career she has been a prolific session musician and top performer on commercials, which earned her the moniker "Queen of the Jingles." Her duet partners have included Michael Jackson and Luther Vandross.

On this Song Travels, Austin joins host Michael Feinstein to talk about how her godparents, Quincy Jones and Dinah Washington, as well as singers like Judy Garland, influenced her to become an entertainer. Austin shares a variety of her favorite recordings.

