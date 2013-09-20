The 2013 Americana Music Association Honors And Awards Show
Folk Alley and NPR Music recently returned to Nashville to present a webcast of the Americana Music Association's 12th Annual Honors and Awards ceremony from the historic Ryman Auditorium.
The event, held Wednesday night, included performances by Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, Richard Thompson, John Fullbright, Shovels & Rope, The Milk Carton Kids, JD McPherson, Mike Bub, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Holly Williams and Duane Eddy. Original Buffalo Springfield members Stephen Stills and Richie Furay also came together to play the band's iconic song "For What It's Worth," while third-generation musician Holly Williams offered a tribute to her late grandfather, Hank Williams Sr.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner:
Other Nominees:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winner:
OtherNominees:
EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner:
OtherNominees:
DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
Winner:
OtherNominees:
SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner:
OtherNominees:
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Winner:
OtherNominees:
Copyright 2021 Folk Alley. To see more, visit Folk Alley.