Arts & Culture

The 2013 Americana Music Association Honors And Awards Show

Folk Alley
Published September 20, 2013 at 12:28 PM CDT
The finale of the Americana Music Association Honors and Awards show.

Folk Alley and NPR Music recently returned to Nashville to present a webcast of the Americana Music Association's 12th Annual Honors and Awards ceremony from the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The event, held Wednesday night, included performances by Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, Richard Thompson, John Fullbright, Shovels & Rope, The Milk Carton Kids, JD McPherson, Mike Bub, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Holly Williams and Duane Eddy. Original Buffalo Springfield members Stephen Stills and Richie Furay also came together to play the band's iconic song "For What It's Worth," while third-generation musician Holly Williams offered a tribute to her late grandfather, Hank Williams Sr.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner:

  • Dwight Yoakam

    • Other Nominees:

  • Buddy Miller

  • Emmylou Harris

  • Richard Thompson

    • ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    Winner:

  • Old Yellow Moon by Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

    • OtherNominees:

  • Buddy & Jim by Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale

  • Cheaters Game by Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison

  • From The Ground Up by John Fullbright

  • O' Be Joyful by Shovels & Rope

    • EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Winner:

  • Shovels & Rope

    • OtherNominees:

  • JD McPherson

  • John Fullbright

  • The Milk Carton Kids

    • DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Winner:

  • Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

    • OtherNominees:

  • Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis

  • Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale

  • Shovels & Rope

    • SONG OF THE YEAR

    Winner:

  • "Birmingham" by Shovels & Rope

    • OtherNominees:

  • "Good Things Happen To Bad People" by Richard Thompson

  • "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers

  • "North Side Gal" by JD McPherson

    • INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

    Winner:

  • Larry Campbell

    • OtherNominees:

  • Doug Lancio

  • Greg Leisz

  • Jay Bellerose

  • Mike Bub

