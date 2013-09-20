The 2013 Americana Music Association Honors And Awards Show

Folk Alley and NPR Music recently returned to Nashville to present a webcast of the Americana Music Association's 12th Annual Honors and Awards ceremony from the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The event, held Wednesday night, included performances by Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, Richard Thompson, John Fullbright, Shovels & Rope, The Milk Carton Kids, JD McPherson, Mike Bub, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Holly Williams and Duane Eddy. Original Buffalo Springfield members Stephen Stills and Richie Furay also came together to play the band's iconic song "For What It's Worth," while third-generation musician Holly Williams offered a tribute to her late grandfather, Hank Williams Sr.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner:

Dwight Yoakam

Other Nominees:

Buddy Miller

Emmylou Harris

Richard Thompson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winner:

Old Yellow Moon by Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

OtherNominees:

Buddy & Jim by Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale

Cheaters Game by Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison

From The Ground Up by John Fullbright

O' Be Joyful by Shovels & Rope

EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner:

Shovels & Rope

OtherNominees:

JD McPherson

John Fullbright

The Milk Carton Kids

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner:

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

OtherNominees:

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis

Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale

Shovels & Rope

SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner:

"Birmingham" by Shovels & Rope

OtherNominees:

"Good Things Happen To Bad People" by Richard Thompson

"Ho Hey" by The Lumineers

"North Side Gal" by JD McPherson

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner:

Larry Campbell

OtherNominees:

Doug Lancio

Greg Leisz

Jay Bellerose

Mike Bub

