KEXP Presents: Oblivians

The Memphis garage punks in Oblivians released three classic lo-fi albums in the mid-'90s before moving on — thankfully not into oblivion. For 12 years, band members Greg Oblivian, Jack Oblivian and Eric Oblivian — a.k.a. Greg Cartwright, Jack Yarber and Eric Friedl — have each carried on with other projects. In Cartwright's case, this included a record store; in Friedl's case, it included the Goner Records label.

In 2009, the trio reunited for a handful of shows and supported its friends in The Gories on tour. Fortunately, the three decided to stick together and maintain their "amateur status" by writing new material — because, as Cartwright says, "Messing up new songs is a whole new way to go." With a fiery new album in tow, Oblivians recently stopped by the KEXP studios to keep it short, fast and loud. Watch the group perform "Em" here.

