Pokey LaFarge On World Cafe

Pokey LaFarge transports listeners to a bygone era on Thursday's installment of World Cafe. Along with his band, LaFarge has turned his modern reverence for roots music into a full-time gig. The perceptible influences in his work range from bluegrass to Western swing to country blues. Whether you call it old-fashioned, dated or throwback, the Missouri-bred musician embraces it fully; he even dresses the part. LaFarge and his bandmates have paid their dues with a "no gig is too small" attitude, and as a result, they've gradually built a devoted following.

The group's new self-titled album is its first to be released through Jack White's Third Man Records.

