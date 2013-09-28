Chvrches Talks Technology (And 'Ghostbusters')

The synth-pop trio Chvrches is not your average electronic band. The Scottish group embraces technology in its creative process — but that doesn't mean it can't turn in a stellar live performance.

Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty have joined the ranks of Glasgow's most successful musical wunderkind — from Mark Knopfler to Franz Ferdinand to Belle & Sebastian — in less than two years together.

Chvrches' debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, is out this week. The members say their preference for writing and recording with computers allowed them to capture some of the music on the fly — like the song "By the Throat," for which the main vocal was tracked in a motel room while the band was traveling.

"You effectively have a recording rig out on the road with you if you have a laptop and a small interface," Doherty says. "You know, that one day that you're in the mood and you've had a good rest, you open the computer and maybe write a song."

"I think technology is a very important part of modern music in general," Cook adds. "If you think about it, the mixing desk is technology; the piano is technology. Making music involves machines and equipment. I don't see how it does anything other than enhance creativity. To be honest, it opens up the floodgates to possibilities that just aren't an option in the acoustic realm."

The members of Chvrches spoke with Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon about their process and influences — including one beloved gem from the Ghostbusters soundtrack. Hear more at the audio link.

