Bill Eppridge, Photographer Who Captured RFK's Death, Dies at 75

1 of 11 — Rigid, semiconscious, his face an ashen mask, Sen. Robert Kennedy lies in a pool of his own blood on the concrete floor, a bullet deep in his brain and another in his neck. Juan Romero, a busboy whose hand Kennedy had shaken before the shots, tried to comfort him.

