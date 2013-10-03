Watch: Julianna Barwick Performs 'Crystal Lake' At Judson Church In New York

Sometimes music and setting combine for something more than the sum of its parts. Julanna Barwick found the perfect complement for her ethereal music in the Judson Memorial Church in New York City. Barwick's method of recording, sampling and layering her own voice was influenced by her upbringing in church choirs, so this Greenwich Village landmark was a natural fit.

This song is "Crystal Lake," and features guests Sharon Van Etten and Taraka and Nimai Larson of Prince Rama. The original version can be found on her latest album, Nepenthe, which came out this summer on . Barwick wraps up a national tour with Sigur Rós next week.

