Superchunk: Tiny Desk Concert

It's remarkable to think that Superchunk's career has spanned four decades. The North Carolina band got its start in 1989, and here it is in 2013, with a new record called I Hate Music that demonstrates an undying passion for punk-fueled story songs with catchy phrasing. The band recorded its 10th album with a lineup that has held for most of its history: Mac McCaughan on guitar and vocals, Laura Ballance on bass, Jim Wilbur on guitar and Jon Wurster on drums.

At the Tiny Desk and on tour, it's a shame not to have Ballance in the fold — her hearing problem worsens on tour and in loud venues — though Jason Narducy fills in admirably here. This set in the NPR Music offices includes songs from I Hate Musicand 2010's Majesty Shredding, but the group also digs deep to perform a song from 1995's Here's Where the Strings Come In.All in all, it's a joy to have Superchunk translate its electric sound to acoustic instruments in such an intimate way.

Set List

"Out Of The Sun"

"Digging For Something"

"Animated Airplanes Over Germany"

"Me & You & Jackie Mittoo"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Becky Harlan, Meredith Rizzo; photo by Abbey Oldham/NPR

