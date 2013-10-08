The Black Lillies On Mountain Stage

The Black Lillies' members make their second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. The group formed in East Tennessee in the late 2000s as a collaboration between members of other up-and-coming roots bands: songwriter Cruz Contreras' CCstringband and the everybodyfields. The Black Lillies added vocalist Trisha Gene Brady to the mix, and the resulting debut wound up on several "best of" lists for 2009.

The Black Lillies' peculiar mix of hard-driving country, roots-rock, blues and Appalachian string music works wonderfully: The group has become a staple at some of the summer's most prestigious festivals and played the Grand Ole Opry more than a dozen times. The Black Lillies' latest, Runaway Freeway Blues, was recorded and mixed during gaps in the group's demanding 200-dates-a-year touring schedule.

Set List

"The Fall"

"Gold And Roses"

"Goodbye Charlie"

"Smokestack Lady"

"Lonely"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.