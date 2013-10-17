Latin Roots: Choro With Aaron Levinson

Choro is a style of Brazilian music that's a hybrid of European and African influences. It started in the 19th century as the Portuguese flooded into Rio.

Grammy award-winning producer Aaron Levinson rejoins World Cafe for Wednesday's installment of the Latin Roots series, where he'll play examples of choro. One selection from the mid-1940s has a kind of Hot Club of France jazz feel, while a more modern example stems from Israel, where bands are keeping the form alive.

Listen to Aaron Levinson's essential choro playlist on Spotify.

