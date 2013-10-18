Pop Culture Happy Hour: Pop Culture That Makes Us Cry And Somali Pirates Listen • 55:19

This week, forced to make do without a vacationing Glen Weldon, we happily called upon our pal and periodic PCHH contributor Chris Klimek. We also happily called upon the reckless and ruthless display of emotion for a show about crying. You'll hear some of the songs, movie scenes, and more songs (seriously, it's pretty song-heavy) that get us every time, and perhaps you'll cry a little bit, too. I'll play some sacred music, Stephen will rattle off a list as long as your arm (he's like that), Chris will give you a couple of selections from a favorite director, and Trey will bring the high art.

But before that even happens, you'll hear a segment about the new film Captain Phillips, starring Tom Hanks, Tom Hanks' accent, a terrific young Somali actor, Catherine Keener, and possibly not Catherine Keener's hair, maybe? We'll chat about suspense, boat chases, veracity, bravery, and lots more. (And Boston accents, of course.)

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about an appearance on NPR's quiz show Ask Me Another, and he's unsurprised to find himself delighted by a film franchise that he now officially loves almost as much as Kung Fu Panda. Trey is happy about the annotation game, and he's happy as well about a theater-related video and a new book. Chris is happy about a podcast we've praised many times and also a museum exhibit. And I am continuing to bang the drum for my favorite new fall comedy series, which I encourage you to check out.

Find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Chris, Glen, Trey, producer Nick Fountain and our esteemed producer emeritus and music director, Mike Katzif.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.